Interactive Map: Where New Jersey’s Prison Population Is Shrinking Fastest

New Jersey’s prison population continued its decline this year, and the state continued to lead the nation in releasing prisoners, the result of reforms involving drug crimes, mandatory sentencing, and parole.

The state Department of Corrections counted 19,453 offenders in state adult and youth facilities, halfway houses, and re-entry programs as of January 2 of this year, a decline of almost 1 percent from 2017. Since 2011, the prison population has dropped by close to 23 percent; it is down about 38 percent from its peak of 31,493 in 1999. These figures do not include those held in county jails for minor offenses, which The Sentencing Project — a group that supports sentencing reforms and alternatives to incarceration — estimates at 15,235 in 2016.

