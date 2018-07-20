Extra Homestead Credit in Pipeline, But Budget Ploy Keeps Lid on Amount

More than 600,000 New Jersey residents who saw their Homestead property-tax relief credits shortchanged earlier this year — thanks to a state government budgeting mix-up — will be made whole with a makeup credit coming this fall.

According to the Department of Treasury, language was written into the spending plan for the current fiscal year that calls for homeowners who qualify for the state’s Homestead property-tax relief program to get an additional direct credit this year; the credit will show up on bills that are due by November 1.

The extra Homestead credit will ensure that homeowners who were shorted by the state in May will be caught up in the same calendar year; this would fulfil the promises made by Democratic legislative leaders as they worked on the new budget that Gov. Phil Murphy enacted earlier this month.

