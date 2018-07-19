NJ Tax-Incentive Programs Under Microscope — High Cost of Camden Jobs Noted

A long-awaited analysis of New Jersey’s controversial economic-development tax-incentive programs was just made public yesterday, and it recommends a series of changes related to cost concerns. They include streamlining bonus policies that companies can use to get more generous tax breaks and revising special rules that encourage economic development in hard-hit Camden.

The analysis, compiled by Rutgers University’s Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy, also suggests other changes to help the state better achieve policy goals like boosting interest in clean-energy projects and new-business incubators.

The release of the report comes nearly five years after the state significantly overhauled its approach to economic development to boost job growth, which had been stalled in the wake of the Great Recession. Those changes included allowing companies and developers to get more generous tax incentives, while also reducing their requirements for investment and job creation.

Click here for the full article »