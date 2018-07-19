NJ Joins Suit Demanding Trump DOJ Distribute Millions in Policing Funds

In another effort to “resist” actions by the Trump administration, New Jersey is joining with five other states to try to force the federal government to release funds that have been withheld due to their position on immigration. Specifically, the U.S. Department of Justice has refused to distribute millions of dollars in policing aid because these states will not enforce the department’s stricter immigration laws.

The latest in a host of legal actions state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal has taken against Trump administration policies, the lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York differs from the others because it seeks to prevent direct harm to the state — the loss of more than $4 million in funds from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for law enforcement.

Grewal announced that the state joined with New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Virginia, and Washington in suing the DOJ over making the distribution of money contingent on several immigration enforcement conditions. It is asking the court to rule the imposition of those conditions illegal and to prevent the administration from using them in determining awards.

