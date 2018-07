Is it a blue wave or a green one? Or maybe a bit of both: Overall, in New Jersey’s six competitive House races, Democrats have socked away $11.8 million, while Republicans have banked $3.1 million.

In the 5th District, home to the only Democratic seat in play, first-term Congressman Josh Gottheimer has outraised Republican John McCann by 15 to one in the latest reporting period. He has $4.5 million on hand to McCann’s $6,400.

