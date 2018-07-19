Undergraduate students at Rutgers will see a 2.3 percent increase in the cost of tuition and fees for the 2018-2019 academic year, the state university’s board of governors decided yesterday. The increase is in line with the trend at the university during the past five years and below the 10-year average (3.2 percent). “We understand that any increase is difficult for our students, but we must balance that with the need to provide access to the highest quality education for our students,” said Sandy J. Stewart, chair of the board of governors.

Here’s what the increase will mean for students’ bottom line: A typical in-state, full-time Arts and Sciences undergraduate at Rutgers University-New Brunswick will be billed $14,975 in combined tuition and mandatory student fees in 2018-2019. If they live on campus, the total charges (tuition, fees, room and board) will go to $27,681, an increase of 2.18 percent over last year. At Rutgers University-Camden, the comparable figures will be $14,836 and, for those living on campus, $27,172 for total charges. And at Rutgers University-Newark, tuition and fees will go to $14,410 and $27,946 for total charges for students living on campus.

Rutgers notes that, although the 2.3 percent increase is for most undergraduates, charges for tuition, fee, room and board may vary across the university’s colleges and schools. Yesterday, the board also approved a $4.3 billion budget for the 2018-2019 academic year.

