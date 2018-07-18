West Nile Virus Has Come Early to NJ This Year — Take Precautions, Officials Warn

The West Nile virus continues to be a threat — and has been discovered in more places and earlier in the season than last year. But it has not yet resulted in any new human cases, according to New Jersey officials, who urge residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

State data from earlier this month shows that the virus, which is transmitted to humans through bites from an infected mosquito, was found so far this year in 35 pools of water — breeding grounds for the insects — across 13 counties; last year 25 freshwater sources had tested positive in nine counties by the same point in the season.

In addition, the weekly surveys conducted during the late spring and summer also revealed the West Nile virus (WNV) had appeared an average of two weeks earlier in ten of the 13 counties. In Atlantic County, it showed up a full six weeks earlier than it did in 2017.

