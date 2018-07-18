Op-Ed: Governor Must Ensure Climate Program Protects NJ’s Most Vulnerable

Three years ago, following the release of Pope Francis’s environmental encyclical Laudato Si’, GreenFaith organized thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square from diverse faiths to express support from the world’s religions for a global climate agreement. It was a powerful moment during an important year for “our common home” as Pope Francis calls it, culminating in the December 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

Now, given our national political context, state leadership on climate change matters more than ever. That’s why we’re imploring Gov. Phil Murphy to set a strong cap on New Jersey’s carbon pollution as the state rejoins the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), and to ensure that a portion of the proceeds benefit poor communities, who suffer the worst impacts of climate change despite having contributed the least to this problem in the first place.

Early in his term, Gov. Murphy announced plans to rejoin RGGI. Now, he faces two important choices that will determine the real impact of this decision. First, the governor must decide on a cap on the level of CO2 emissions the state will permit. A strong cap is a cornerstone of an effective RGGI program, and would protect the environment and public health and boost the economy. A weak cap would undermine RGGI’s ability to make any difference at all. Research points to an optimal cap of 12 to 13 million tons of emissions for New Jersey in 2020, an achievable goal designed to maximize climate, health, and economic benefits. We urge the Murphy administration to adopt a cap at the upper end of this range.

