NJ, Other States File Suit to Quash Federal Curbing of SALT Deduction

New Jersey and three other high-tax blue states are fighting the elimination of so-called SALT deductions in a new federal lawsuit that seeks to invalidate a portion of last year’s federal-tax overhaul.

The suit argues a $10,000 limit that was placed on the deduction violates the U.S. Constitution, and it uses the words of the federal policy’s own Republican architects to make its case. During the debate over the tax legislation, Republicans made it known that, by capping what’s commonly known as the SALT write-off, they intentionally sought to punish states like New Jersey for levying high taxes.

The filing of the lawsuit was expected as the Democratic governors of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut had previously signaled their intention to take on the federal government’s new tax rules in the legal arena. But their effort has now been joined by Maryland’s Democratic attorney general, according to the suit, which uses lengthy, history-based arguments to assert that limiting the deduction violates the Constitution’s 10th and 16th amendments.

Click here for the full article »