Municipal Courts too Quick to Levy Fines and Need Major Reforms — Report

The New Jersey Supreme Court is recommending significant changes in the state’s municipal courts to ensure their fairness and independence that will likely result in lower penalties for those that appear before municipal judges but will impact municipal budgets. Courts were ordered yesterday to begin implementing one change: lower fines for some penalties.

The Supreme Court document, called The Report of the Supreme Court Committee on Municipal Court Operations, Fines, and Fees, seeks to restructure a system that many have complained prioritizes generating revenues over carrying out impartial justice. The problem has a serious impact on the indigent, as defendants originally cited for something as minor as littering can end up with jail time due to the imposition of multiple fees and fines. Also, given that municipal judges are politically appointed, they may fear they will lose their jobs if they don’t levy enough fees to satisfy local officials.

Municipal courts in New Jersey collected more than $400 million last year, retaining more than half that for local budgets.

