It Was Once a Superfund Site, Now It’s a Solar Farm

When Gov. Phil Murphy signed an ambitious law to ramp up the state’s reliance on renewable energy this spring, he chose to do so at a former Superfund site that is being converted to a solar farm.

The 68-acre former South Brunswick Landfill project is now completed, the 34th commercial solar facility undertaken by NJR Clean Energy Ventures (CEV), an unregulated affiliate of New Jersey Resources.

For CEV, the project is getting to be old hat, with the company investing nearly $600 million in solar projects throughout New Jersey. It owns and operates 194 megawatts of capacity throughout the state, involving mostly commercial projects — although it has 61.5 MW in projects that cover 6,800 residential customers.

