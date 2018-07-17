State Gives Medicaid Patients More Help to Quit Smoking

Medicaid members will have greater access to more smoking cessation assistance, thanks to reforms of New Jersey’s program, which advocates say now spends $1 billion annually on smoking-related health conditions.

The state Department of Human Services announced yesterday that language changes in the recently adopted state budget would make it easier for Medicaid patients to obtain medications — like gums, lozenges, and skin patches — to help them quit. The revision removes the current managed-care requirements that a doctor provide prior approval for this treatment; nearly 95 percent of New Jersey Medicaid patients are now covered by managed-care contracts.

In addition, the DHS said that — starting in January — Medicaid patients would also have access to smoking cessation programs like federally approved group counseling sessions. There is currently no reimbursement for these types of services.

