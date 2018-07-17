NJ Wine Growers Say Road Signage Prohibitions Are Keeping Them Hidden

Wine growers in New Jersey are adamant their product is as good as any California or French selection — they just lack the marketing campaign. Now, state lawmakers are looking for ways they can help.

On an afternoon last week, legislators gathered in the cool, dark of Amalthea Cellars, a winery in Atco to hear testimony from wine growers, state tourism representatives, and New Jersey viticulture experts. One of their most common complaints was the lack of directional or advertising signage for wineries and breweries on state and federal roads.

Tom Cosentino, director of the Garden State Wine Growers Association, said one of the biggest things that hamstrings vineyards and breweries in New Jersey is their inability to direct people to their facilities.

