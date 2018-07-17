Court Upholds Fine for Unlicensed Transportation of Solid Waste

An appeals court yesterday upheld a state Department of Environmental Protection decision fining a dirt hauler $100,000 for the unlicensed transportation of solid waste.

In a 17-page decision, the court affirmed a ruling by the commissioner of the DEP to impose the penalties against DGRT Stables, Inc., its former president and a consultant to the firm, for disposing of fill at a residential and commercial development in Old Bridge.

The case involves actions that have come under scrutiny in New Jersey after the State Commission of Investigation (SCI) issued scathing reports about unscrupulous operators dumping contaminated fill under the guise of recycling.

