Can ‘Opportunity Zones’ Help Revitalize NJ’s Distressed Towns and Cities?

While many New Jersey residents are still cursing revamped federal tax rules that cap a longstanding write-off for local property taxes, state leaders are hoping another element of the federal overhaul — one that creates incentives for investing in low-income areas — will boost community revitalization efforts.

Parts of 75 New Jersey communities have now been designated as “opportunity zones” under an economic-development program created by the federal tax legislation signed into law late last year by President Donald Trump.

That designation means investors will be able to earn tax breaks for buying stakes in real estate or companies that are taking root in communities where the new opportunity zones have been established. Sections of some of New Jersey’s biggest cities, like Newark, Camden, and Paterson, have qualified for these opportunity zones. But swaths of other communities throughout the state like Bound Brook, Bridgeton, Plainfield, and Willingboro are also in the program.

