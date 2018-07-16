Tackling Teen Suicides in NJ — and the Online Connection

With suicide the third leading cause of death among teens, New Jersey lawmakers have introduced a couple of new proposals to try and deal with the problem.

One is to study the impact of cellphone and social media use on children in school and another is to conduct annual written depression screenings, starting in middle school.

A 15-member temporary state commission would be tasked with exploring how electronic devices — and the access they provide to online communication — affect the physical and emotional health of students, and their academic performance.

