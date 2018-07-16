See How Much Your School District Is Gaining, or Losing, in ‘Redistributed’ Aid

Despite all the rhetoric about a win for public education, the budget agreement between Gov. Phil Murphy and Democratic lawmakers to start fully funding the state’s school finance formula is a half-full, half-empty proposition.

On one hand, the deal’s net increase for the coming year is more than $350 million on a nearly $8.5 billion state aid tab, hiking aid to more than 370 districts, some of which have been badly shortchanged for years. State aid represents close to half of all school spending in the state, so that’s a significant bump.

The half-empty part — or, maybe, it’s closer to a third empty — is that 170 other districts will take a hit, some of them severely. On average, these districts will lose $170,000 this coming year, the rough equivalent of two teachers, and that number will only rise in coming years as the agreement “redistributes” aid from these schools.

