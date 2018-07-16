Op-Ed: Time for NJ’s Health Insurers to Help Counter Trump Sabotage of ACA

New Jersey’s Legislature, governor and Department of Banking and Insurance (DOBI)) have acted swiftly and decisively to protect the state’s individual market for health insurance from several rounds of Republican sabotage.

On May 30, Gov. Murphy signed into law two bills designed to hold down individual market premiums. The first created a state “individual mandate” — a requirement that those for whom affordable insurance is available obtain it or pay a tax penalty — to replace the federal mandate that the Republican Congress repealed as part of its tax bill last September. The second measure directed DOBI to seek federal funding for a reinsurance program that would restrain premium increases. DOBI submitted its proposal on July 2, designed to reduce premiums by 15 percent per year compared to what they would have been without the reinsurance.

Both of those measures benefit insurers as well as consumers — the mandate by keeping healthier enrollees in the risk pool, the reinsurance program by reducing insurers’ risk. Now it’s time for health insurers to do their part — by structuring their offerings to maximize federal subsidies and hold unsubsidized buyers harmless from a prior round of Trump administration sabotage.

