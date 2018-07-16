JCP&L Wants Approval for $400M Upgrades to Its Grid

Op-Ed: Time for NJ’s Health Insurers to Help Counter Trump Sabotage of ACA

Jersey Central Power & Light is asking state regulators to approve a four-year, $400 million spending plan to upgrade its electric grid to buttress its reliability.

The request, filed with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities last Friday, focuses on curbing the types of widespread outages that have plagued electric companies in New Jersey during extreme storm events in recent years.

JCP&L, the state’s second largest utility, is the latest utility to seek approval for a rate increase to fund huge investments in modernizing an aging grid, a priority of New Jersey and policymakers across the nation.

