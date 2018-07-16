How to Repair NJ Transit — Start with the Top Brass

New Jersey Transit just got a hefty infusion of cash from the latest state budget, but an influential transportation-advocacy group is urging policymakers to press ahead with reforms of the beleaguered mass-transit agency, including by overhauling the structure of its governing board.

The current, eight-member board is too small, and its members need more expertise in key areas like transportation and public finance, according to a report from the Tri-State Transportation Campaign, an organization that’s been heavily engaged in state mass-transit issues in recent years.

In addition to calling for a bigger board, Tri-State’s report also notes that two seats are currently vacant, and it recommends that potential new members better represent the people who use NJ Transit services. New additions should include those “who are regular transit users in order to ensure that members of the board have firsthand experience on the system they manage,” the report says.

Click here for the full article »