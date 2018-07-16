Budget Breakdown: How Will New Spending Plan Affect Public Pensions?

John Reitmeyer, NJ Spotlight’s budget and public finance writer, joins NJTV News for a “Budget Breakdown,” an analysis of New Jersey’s new $37.4 billion budget.

In this first of a multipart series, he examines how the budget will affect the public pension system. Noting that the budget adds $700 million in state contributions to the retirement plans for teachers, judges and other government workers during the 2019 fiscal year, he said those payments will push the total state pension contribution to a record high of $3.2 billion. That’s “enough money to build two more MetLife Stadiums in the Meadowlands.”

