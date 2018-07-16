It’s been 10 years since one of the most renowned varieties of New Jersey tomatoes was relaunched — after having dropped out of our salads and off the face of the earth.

In general, New Jersey tomatoes are justifiably famous for their size, flavor and juice. But when Rutgers University developed the Ramapo tomato in 1968, it was somewhat of a miracle plant: fast-growing, crack-resistant and immune to diseases. Bernard Pollack of Rutgers’ New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station (NJAES) had spent eight years breeding it to be the perfect Jersey tomato. Gardeners — and gastronomists — loved it.

And then it disappeared.

Click here for the full article »