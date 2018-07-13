NJ Renews Funding for McGreevey’s Prisoner Re-Entry Program

Former New Jersey prisoners may have an easier time finding sustainable work in the construction sector thanks to new state grant money for a pre-apprenticeship training program.

The New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC), headed by former Gov. Jim McGreevey, has just been awarded $843,000 by the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development to fund its already established training program for underserved individuals — including former prisoners, women, and minorities — for employment in the state building and construction trades.

The program, NJBuild, is open to individuals in seven counties (Hudson, Essex, Passaic, Middlesex, Monmouth, Middlesex, and Somerset) throughout northern and central New Jersey; with the fresh funding, it will take on new participants starting on September 4. NJBuild serves as a precursor to union-required apprenticeship and training programs in construction and provides participants with access to education, certification, and hands-on training to prepare them for the field.

