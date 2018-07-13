Murphy Administration Hopes to Save on Cost of Public-Worker Benefits

On the heels of a new state budget that increased both taxes and spending, Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration is moving forward with a plan to trim millions of dollars from the state’s worker-benefits tab.

A cost-savings initiative detailed yesterday by state Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio includes a new audit of Medicare claims and a closer review of third-party companies that contract with the state to provide employees with health insurance.

The efforts could save more than $200 million — no small sum for a state that has had its share of trouble keeping the books balanced in recent years. The cost-saving measures echo similar proposals discussed recently by lawmakers. Now that the fiscal year 2019 budget is in place, they’re the first step in what is expected to be a renewed focus in Trenton on state spending and the cost of employee-benefits.

