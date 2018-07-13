Healthcare Transportation ‘Disrupters’ Make Big Drive in New Jersey

A new medical transportation service is helping a growing number of patients in New Jersey — and elsewhere in the country — to get to and from doctors’ appointments, while also giving healthcare providers new tools to ensure vulnerable patients can safely access the care they need.

A Philadelphia-based startup, Roundtrip, is now working with more than a dozen Garden State hospitals and healthcare systems — from Holy Name Medical Center in Bergen County to Cooper University Health Care facilities in Camden — to arrange car, van or nonemergency ambulance service for patients with limited transportation options. Most recently, the company partnered with the Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers, a collaborative effort to improve care for some of the most at-risk residents in the region.

Roundtrip, which said it transports hundreds of New Jersey residents every week, also enables individuals anywhere in the state to book medical transportation for themselves, to any provider — by phone, through its website, or via free mobile apps. People can also use the system to arrange a ride for friends or family, regardless of where the patients live or the doctor’s location.

Click here for the full article »