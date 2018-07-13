Big ‘Ecological Impact’ to Follow Removal of Warren County Dam

A few week ago, hundreds of shad were spotted swimming in a small pool at the bottom of a 109-year-old hydropower dam on the Paulins Kill, the third largest tributary of the Delaware River.

“Come back next year,’’ yelled Barbara Brummer, New Jersey state director of the Nature Conservancy — an organization engaged in an $8 million project to remove the dam — as she inspected the site near the Delaware Water Gap yesterday.

By then, the project to dismantle the Columbia Lake Dam may be completed, restoring an important habitat not only for shad, but also American eel and blueback herring. “The ecological impact to this river cannot be overstated,’ she said.

