PARCC Is on the Way Out, But Not Everyone Is Happy to See It Go

What a difference a few years make when it comes to New Jersey’s state testing.

It was in the spring of 2011 when New Jersey with great excitement joined a new testing consortium best known by its acronym, PARCC. Described as the “next generation of testing,” the evaluation was delivered online and promised deeper and more sophisticated data.

But controversy and debate arose almost immediately. First came questions about whether the technology would be ready in time. Then came the opt-out movement, which spread as in no other state. And that was just the beginning of the online test’s troubles.

