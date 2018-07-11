Op-Ed: To Vote Has Value to the Soul

The last time I cast a ballot was in 1985, when Tom Kean became governor. As a result of poor choices, I went to prison. After more than 30 years, I was released in 2016, and am now on parole. Under New Jersey’s law that denies the right to vote to people with criminal convictions, I have been without a voice in our democracy for decades.

I recently graduated summa cum laude from Rutgers University; I am a former intern with the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, and I am a veteran of the armed forces. Though I have been without a voice for 30 years, voting and civic engagement have always been important to me. I voted in nearly every election until I was no longer allowed by law to do so. I was raised to understand civic engagement as the fundamental principle necessary for a healthy democracy, and that no one is exempt from their duties to their communities.

The importance of civic engagement remains with me today. I do volunteer work that includes mentoring and counseling other people who have been released from prison to help them adjust to life outside the prison walls. I have participated on expert panels that work to address barriers to re-entry. I take my civic duties seriously, and I consider voting a fundamental responsibility of democracy.

