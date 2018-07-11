NJ Ranks Last Among States for Cost of Doing Business, but Other Signs Are Positive

Fresh off an increase in its corporate-tax rate, New Jersey’s standing has slipped a few notches in a new ranking of the economic climates of the 50 states.

New Jersey now lands in 36th place overall in the state-by-state scorecard compiled each year by business-news network CNBC, sliding back from 32nd last year.

While the state received high marks in the categories of education and access to capital, it’s now dead last in the “cost of doing business” category, which factors in the corporate-tax environment. A high cost of living also earned the state an “F” grade in that category, one of 10 that are factored into CNBC’s rankings.

