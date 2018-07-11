NJ Gives Medicaid Patients with Hepatitis C Earlier Access to Life-Saving Drugs

Tens of thousands of New Jersey Medicaid patients diagnosed with hepatitis C will no longer have to wait until they have liver damage for their insurance to cover potentially life-saving medical treatments, thanks to a new state program and public funding that could also reduce the spread of the infectious disease.

State Department of Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson announced yesterday that, with the fiscal year 2019 budget recently approved, New Jersey has set aside more than $10 million in state and federal dollars for prescription drugs to help prevent liver destruction associated with hep-C. Until now, these treatments were only available to Medicaid patients who already showed some level of fibrosis, or liver damage.

The policy change — something that has been embraced by a growing number of states and triggered widespread praise among Garden State stakeholders — comes as hep-C diagnoses are on the rise, due in part to infections associated with IV drug use, which has grown as part of the nation’s opioid epidemic. In addition, the disease is more common among the massive, aging baby-boom generation, who are six times more likely to be infected than those in other age groups.

