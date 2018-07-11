Murphy Begins to Wind Down PARCC Testing in NJ Schools

As Gov. Phil Murphy promised, PARCC testing is on the way out for New Jersey schools. But what will replace it and how long that will take remain open questions.

After once pledging to scrap PARCC testing on “Day One” of his administration, the governor yesterday announced the first steps toward that end, while admitting it may take a while to meet the whole pledge.

Murphy at a press conference in Atlantic City laid out a plan to scale back the current Grade 3-11 testing for the next school year, removing two of the high school years altogether from testing, and only administering to high schoolers a test for Algebra I and Grade 10 language arts.

