U.S. Third Circuit Decides in Favor of New Jersey Criminal-Justice Reform

A federal appellate panel on Monday rejected a lawsuit challenging New Jersey’s 18-month-old criminal-justice reform that all but eliminated money bail. It ruled there is no constitutional right for a defendant to demand the court release them from jail or without monitoring if they wish to provide cash bail. The decision further bolstered the system that the state judiciary considers a success.

The decision from the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals concerns a case involving a South Jersey man arrested following a fight outside a Sicklerville tavern last year. Writing for the court, Judge Thomas L. Ambro stated that there is no “federal constitutional right to deposit money or obtain a corporate surety bond to ensure a criminal defendant’s future appearance in court as an equal alternative to nonmonetary conditions of pretrial release.”

It’s the first major federal court decision upholding the state’s change from a system of money bail to one in which most of those accused of serious crimes are released — many subject to varying degrees of monitoring — or held in jail pending trial. Begun January 1, 2017, the change was meant to make the criminal justice system fairer by ensuring that the inability to post a monetary bond did not force a person to remain imprisoned, perhaps for several years, while awaiting trial.

