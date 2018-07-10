State Takes Another Small Step Toward Cranking Up Offshore Wind Industry

U.S. Third Circuit Decides in Favor of New Jersey Criminal-Justice Reform

U.S. Third Circuit Decides in Favor of New Jersey Criminal-Justice Reform Jul 10

The state is seeking input on how it should go about developing 1,100 megawatts of offshore wind capacity, an initial step toward soliciting project proposals from developers after years of delay.

The proceeding, initiated by the Board of Public Utilities, is the latest indication the state is now moving to implement an eight-year-old law designed to promote offshore wind, a top priority of Gov. Phil Murphy and clean energy advocates.

In seeking written comments and input at a public hearing later this month, the agency is looking to answer questions about how it structures the financing, the buildout, and a competitive process to buy electricity from offshore wind farms.

Click here for the full article »