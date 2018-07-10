New Superintendent of Newark’s Schools Promises Forward March

Having recently regained control of its schools from the state, Newark now has the first superintendent to be selected by the local school board in 22 years.

Roger León, six days into the job, has already signaled that he’s going to shake things up. (When the new superintendent attempted to make some personnel changes, the board rejected them.) But, he told NJTV’s David Cruz, “It’s my responsibility as the new superintendent of schools to compel them to assist the district moving in the direction that I see it as appropriate.”

Click here for the full article »