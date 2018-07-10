NJ Concussion Doc Warns Parents: Keep Kids Out of Youth Football

It’s a dilemma hundreds of thousands of New Jersey parents have struggled with over the years: If my young child plays tackle football, do they really risk brain damage?

The answer is “yes,” at least for kids under age 13, regardless of their medical history or sports experience — according to Dr. Christine Greiss, director of the JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute Concussion Program, part of the Hackensack Meridian Health network.

Several states, including New York, are considering bills to ban youth football, she said, and a measure has been introduced in New Jersey to prohibit kids under 12 from playing tackle. Opponents suggests the bills are overkill, or should extend to other sports as well. And public opposition and political challenges make the bill’s passage unlikely in the Garden State, at least in its current form.

