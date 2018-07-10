NJ Agencies Try to Calm Trump Hostility to Gateway Project

Two local transportation agencies are looking to neutralize the Trump administration’s stated opposition to the Gateway tunnel project, although no one is confident the moves will satisfy federal demands amid fears that President Donald Trump is blocking the project due to politics.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is now acting as the lead agency for grant applications and will handle the environmental review of the proposed trans-Hudson rail tunnel, a shift that was explained in a recent letter to federal transportation officials. Federal officials had raised concerns about a different and newly created nonprofit agency overseeing the project.

That action coincided with New Jersey Transit’s recent decision to update the financial framework for a planned replacement of the Portal Bridge, a key north Jersey rail crossing near Secaucus Junction. The new finance plan for the bridge project reduces the overall price tag and reflects some $600 million in new bond financing that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has approved to beef up the local share of the project. Federal officials had previously raised concerns that not enough funding for the bridge replacement was being contributed at the local level.

