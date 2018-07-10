More than 1,000 people will soon be working in Parsippany-Troy Hills at the new U.S. headquarters of Teva Pharmaceuticals USA. Teva is a global company that originated in Israel; it specializes in the manufacture of generic and specialty drugs, as well as other health-related products. Currently headquartered in North Wales, Pa., it looked at several locations for a new HQ before choosing to expand in New Jersey, where it already has more than 200 employees.

The company said it will increase its existing Parsippany-Troy Hills facility, and transfer — and create — 843 jobs there, adding to those already working for it at that location. The median annual wage for the 1,000 jobs is a healthy $128,073. Teva received tax credits from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (EDA).

