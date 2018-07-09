The List: Top Ten Counties in New Jersey for Highest Wages

New Jersey’s employment rate grew faster than that of the nation in the last quarter of 2017, but the average weekly wage in the state increased at a slower rate, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While pay hikes were smaller than the United States average, New Jersey’s typical salary remained significantly higher than the nation’s — it was $1,262 per week on average for the state, compared with $1,109 for the U.S., the data released last week shows. However, workers in fewer than half the counties in the Garden State earned an average salary higher than that of the nation.

The data presents a picture of uneven employment opportunities in New Jersey, with all nine counties with the highest wages located in the northern or central parts of the state. It also shows the continued sluggishness of the state’s post-recession recovery, a decade after the start of the Great Recession; in only one county — Morris — did salaries increase at a level equal to that of the nation; no county in the Garden State exceeded the U.S. average wage increase of 3.9 percent from the fourth quarter of 2016 to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Click here for the full article »