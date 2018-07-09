Opinion: New Jersey Scores Another Own Goal with ‘Horrendous’ Tax Choices

If I were asked to make a list of tax policy changes that would do maximum harm to New Jersey’s competitive position and long-term economic vitality, I would have a hard time improving upon the last-minute budget compromise announced on June 30. The months of budget brinksmanship might have been worthwhile had they resulted in a better budget supported by better tax policy. But, alas, once again New Jersey’s leaders took the easy way out while making some of the worst tax policy choices possible.

To support Gov. Phil Murphy’s expansive $37.4 billion spending plan, the deal includes three notable tax clunkers: a new 10.75 percent tax on megamillionaire incomes over $5 million (raising $280 million), a “temporary” corporate tax surcharge averaging 2 percent ($425 million), and a general tax amnesty ($200 million). Each has fundamental flaws that will harm New Jersey for years to come.

Millions of New Jerseyans will no doubt welcome the new megamillionaires tax under the assumption that someone with that level of income can surely “afford” to pay his or her “fair share.” Besides, who really cares if someone else pays higher taxes, especially if that someone else lives on another financial planet?

Click here for the full article »