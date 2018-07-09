Murphy Signs Law to Update NJ’s Sorely Outmoded System for Investigating Deaths

New Jersey will begin later this summer to reform its beleaguered medical examiner system in an effort to modernize the state’s death investigation process, reduce the chance for conflicts of interest, and make it more responsive to the families of those who have died.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation early last week to overhaul the current system, bringing it under the Department of Health’s management and requiring far more coordination and stricter standards at facilities throughout the state. The changes, under discussion for years, will replace the current system of 10 regional and county offices, all but a few of which operate largely independently and without adequate resources, according to those involved.

Some reforms are already under way. In June, Rutgers University announced that its New Jersey Medical School had signed a first-of-its-kind agreement with the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office to share two board-certified forensic pathologists, one of whom will serve as the county medical examiner. The office will also serve as a research site for students in the pathology program.

