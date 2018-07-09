Lawmakers Want to Borrow $1B for Education Items but Leave Voters with Final Say

A proposed $1 billion bond question on the November ballot to fund a range of education-facility upgrades won overwhelming bipartisan support as it moved through the Legislature in recent weeks. Now, Gov. Phil Murphy must decide whether New Jersey voters should have the final say this fall.

Under legislation sent to Murphy last week, the state would issue long-term general-obligation bonds to raise money for improving security at K-12 school districts, expanding vocational-technical training facilities, and upgrading school drinking-water infrastructure.

Sponsors and other advocates of the bond issue have been pointing to the need to harden educational facilities in the wake of recent mass shootings inside schools in other states and to help New Jersey’s vocational-technical high schools keep up with the increasing demand for a career-focused technical education.

