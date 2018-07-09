Forty-four percent of children under the age of 10 in New Jersey are non-Hispanic white, placing the state 11th among the states, as sorted by the lowest percentage of whites. Hawaii is 1st (15.3 percent), New Mexico next (23.9 percent), followed by the District of Columbia (25.3 percent), California (25.4 percent), and Texas (31.1 percent). At the other end of the scale, 88.6 percent of children of that age in Vermont are non-Hispanic white, followed by West Virginia (88.3 percent), Maine (87.7 percent), New Hampshire (84.3 percent), and Kentucky (77.6 percent). New York comes 12th on the list (46.2 percent).

The figures, from the U.S. Census Bureau’s recent release of statistics on race and age, also indicate that “for the first time there are more children who are minorities than who are white, at every age from zero to nine” in the country, according to a new report from the Brookings Institution. Those born in the United States in the years since 2007 — the report dubs them Generation Z-Plus — comprise “the first truly minority white generation, at 49.6 percent white, where 26 percent of its members are Hispanics, 13.6 percent African-Americans, and nearly 10 percent include Asians and persons of two or more races.”

