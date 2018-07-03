Opinion: Governor Doesn’t Even Get Half a Loaf as Sweeney Takes the Cake

What’s In the Budget and How Will it Affect You?

When Gov. Phil Murphy entered into negotiations with the legislative leadership over his proposed budget, his goal was to win the whole loaf. When Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-Gloucester) and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex), backed by their unified caucuses, stoutly opposed the governor’s recommended tax increases, Murphy lowered expectations to securing half a loaf.

In the end, he came away with a slice.

In the eleventh-hour deal struck by the three men, Murphy abandoned his demand to restore the sales tax to seven per cent; agreed to a four-year increase in the corporate tax rate, even though a few days earlier he’d rejected the idea as damaging to business retention, development and economic growth; gutted his millionaires tax proposal to a point where the increase applies to fewer than 2,000 taxpayers; accepted dramatic revisions in the formula for state aid to education — a Sweeney favorite; agreed to an increase of $150 million in the Homestead rebate program — a Coughlin favorite; consented to a tax amnesty program — another Coughlin favorite; and his $50 million down payment for tuition-free county colleges was cut in half.

