Hospitals Get Good News, Bad News in NJ’s Last-Minute Budget Resolution

What’s In the Budget and How Will it Affect You? Jul 3

The revenue agreement accompanying New Jersey’s eleventh-hour budget deal has opened the floodgates for the distribution of tens of millions of dollars in delayed hospital funding, but a new law signed during the last-minute push has also raised concerns for healthcare providers and policy experts.

Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal announced Monday that the state this week will distribute some $21 million in Charity Care payments to 70 acute-care facilities to help them treat uninsured patients, and allocate $18.2 million in Graduate Medical Education (GME) dollars to benefit 43 teaching hospitals.

The money, a mix of state and federal dollars, is the last monthly payment due these facilities from the past budget year, which ended June 30. These funds were frozen in mid-June when a revenue crunch caused state officials to cut back on certain spending, sparking widespread concerns from hospital providers, some of whom depend heavily on this money to sustain operations.

