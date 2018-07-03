Homegrown Educator Charting New Course for Newark Schools

What’s In the Budget and How Will it Affect You?

What’s In the Budget and How Will it Affect You? Jul 3

At the start of the school year in 1983, a student named Roger León sat with the other ninth-graders at Science High School waiting for the principal of Newark’s premier magnet school to arrive and welcome them.

Finally, León, the child of Cuban immigrants whose mother spoke only Spanish at home, grew tired of waiting for an adult to take charge.

“Roger, God bless him, got up and started the whole meeting,” said Christine Taylor, the president of Newark’s principals union, who heard the story from a teacher who was present that day.

Click here for the full article »