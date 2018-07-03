Budget Earmarks Funds to Build Affordable Homes in NJ — at Last

New Jersey state officials will have $15 million to spend on building affordable homes in the coming year as a result of the most recent changes to the 2019 budget.

The $37.4 billion spending plan to which legislators and Gov. Phil Murphy finally agreed last weekend puts aside the $15 million from the state Affordable Housing Trust Fund for use to construct homes. But it still allows for the diversion of some $60 million for purposes other the fund’s stated intention — to pay for the construction or rehabilitation of homes so they will be affordable to those with modest means. Monies from this fund, which is subsidized by a realty-transfer tax when a home is sold, have been diverted from its original intent for years in order to plug holes in the state budget.

“It’s a very great step in the right direction,” said Staci Berger, president and CEO of the Housing and Community Development Network of New Jersey. “It puts the Housing Trust Fund back on track to be used as intended, which is to help provide critical investments in an array of housing choices in all of New Jersey’s communities ... For the last nine years, all the funds were diverted.”

