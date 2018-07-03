You can gas up the car for a hot, steamy drive to the Jersey Shore or other Fourth of July destination happy in the knowledge that, if you fuel up at a New Jersey gas station, you’re highly likely to get what you pay for. That’s according to the results found by a task force of inspectors that fanned out across the state between June 11 and June 27, carrying out unannounced fuel-quality tests at 371 of the state’s 3,000 licensed stations.

Conducted by the Office of Weights and Measures (part of the Division of Consumer Affairs), Operation Summer Octane tested the quality of gas being sold to Garden State drivers. The result, reports the office of state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, is that “A total of 7 samples were sent to the labs. Samples from two stations — Runway Gas on Greenwood Avenue in Trenton and USA Gas on Landis Avenue in Vineland — allegedly failed to deliver the octane levels advertised by the stations.”

“Operation Summer Octane was a proactive sweep to let stations know we’re watching to make sure they’re not charging consumers premium prices for low-grade gasoline,” said Paul R. Rodríguez, acting director of the Division of Consumer Affairs.

