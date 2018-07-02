‘Ecstatic’ Sweeney Wins Major Changes in School Funding

There will be lots of talk about winners and losers in the Democrats’ 11th hour budget agreement this weekend, but when it comes to school funding, Senate President Steve Sweeney did not hide his satisfaction about the deal.

“I am ecstatic,” Sweeney said Saturday night, his smile widening after what had been his pretty stone-faced appearance at the evening press conference announcing the budget agreement. “It’s been years of trying to fix the school funding formula,” he said.

For all the public back-and-forth about which tax to raise by how much in the fiscal 2019 budget, Sweeney’s agreement with Gov. Phil Murphy to significantly alter the state’s school funding law was as noteworthy — and lasting — as any made over the last month.

