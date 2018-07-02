Sponsored Content: Results of Employer Survey Show State’s Labor Market at a Tipping Point

With a civilian labor force approaching 4.5 million, New Jersey has finally recovered the jobs that were lost during the “great recession” of 2007-2009, which officially ended, statistically at least, in 2012. But even as the unemployment rate is 4.5 percent, the numbers cannot mask the troubling structural changes in the economy that have occurred over this time.

The most recent Employment and Wages Report issued by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (April, 2018) shows the state’s economy at a tipping point. Job growth has occurred in all of New Jersey’s largest 15 counties over the three years. However, in each of these counties, wages have actually gone down. In other words, even as hiring increases, wages in the aggregate have declined.

How is this possible? Results of the Employers Association of New Jersey’s Talent Management Survey explains.

