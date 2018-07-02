Op-Ed: Imposing Small Fee on Plastic and Paper Bags Will Help NJ Fight Litter

The New Jersey Clean Communities Council (NJCCC) just released the results of a year-long visual litter study that shows that nearly 10 percent of all litter on our roadways and highways is in the form of plastic and paper bags.

There is no doubt that these bags are of significant and ongoing environmental concern, creating an even more difficult job for our clean-communities volunteers across our state to conduct comprehensive clean-ups.

That is why the NJCCC is compelled to weigh in on proposed legislation now before Gov. Phil Murphy, that would impose a 5-cent fee on single-use plastic and paper shopping bags in New Jersey.

